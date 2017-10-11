Game Day Watch, 10/11: Calgary Flames @ Los Angeles Kings

HOW TO WATCH

Game Time: 7:30 PM Pacific

TV: Fox Sports West

Radio: KABC AM 790

Stream: Fox Sports Go (regional, requires cable subscription)

WHAT TO WATCH FOR

if you’re a Kings fan: Waiting for the other shoe to drop? You’re not alone. The Kings’ 2-0-0 start has been overshadowed by explosive starts from Toronto, Chicago, and Alex Ovechkin, but various roundups are taking notice of how... Kings-like these Kings still look. After another three days off, LA should be more than ready to play at a high level whether or not Alec Martinez is ready to go.

if you’re a Flames fan: The Flames still look a little disjointed, but a cathartic win at the Honda Center (turns out they actually can win there) has Calgary feeling good. I’m sure they’ll be watching to see if Johnny Gaudreau and TJ Brodie can continue their strong play, or if Mike Smith can keep standing on his head, or if Troy Brouwer will actually do something useful. Mostly, though they’ll have their eyes on the same person everyone else will, and that’s...

if you’re a hockey fan: ... Jaromir Jagr. More below.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

for the Kings: Dustin Brown. Brown has been the Kings’ second-most-used forward thus far, and more importantly, he’s earned it. One two-point night isn’t enough to proclaim that Brown Is Back, Baby!, but with the knowledge that Anze Kopitar will be strong and Alex Iafallo will be fast, we’re looking for Brown to tie it all together.

for the Flames: Jagr. It can’t be anyone else. The 45-year-old Czech legend makes his season (and Calgary) debut on the wing of Sam Bennett, who was born a couple months after Jagr completed a 149-point season. I love that Jagr is still in the league, even if he ended up on the one team I didn’t want to see him on. He probably won’t play a ton tonight, but he’s still dangerous.

LEAGUE/WORLDWIDE WATCH

The Golden Knights’ home opener went better than even they could have hoped. [Knights on Ice]

Boy, the Flyers really botched the end of their showdown with Nashville. [On the Forecheck]

Really good piece on Carolina’s attendance troubles. I hate seeing attendance numbers used as a punch line and this offers some insight as to why. [Canes Country]

WATCH THIS

Bob Miller is getting a statue at Staples Center. It’s being unveiled on January 13, and all attendees get a BOBblehead (see what they did there?). Should be great.