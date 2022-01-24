Crown Conversations: Broadway Bantering (a NYR Preview)

The Los Angeles Kings are, at best, a highly streaky team with a seeming identity crisis looming over them for the third straight year. Meanwhile, their Stanley Cup Final foes from 2014 New York Rangers have a solid understanding of who they are and what they excel at—namely, excellent goaltending with timely goal scoring. Their special teams are also among the tops in the league with a sparkling 84.4% on their fifth-ranked penalty kill and eighth on the power play, clipping along at a remarkable 24.8%. But don’t overlook their 5v5 offense — it’s tenth in the league at 8.4%. No matter where you look, it seems the Rangers have turned into excellent team with their abbreviated rebuild.

Mike Murphy (@DigDeepBSB) from Blueshirt Banter joins Crown Conversations to give some highlights about the Rangers and how they’ve transformed over the last couple years since these two teams have squared off.

